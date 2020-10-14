Menu

AZ Voter registration extension cut back

Federal Appeals Court ends registration Oct. 15
Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona voters now have less time to register to vote in the November election.

A Federal appeals court just put a freeze on a lower court order to extend the registration deadline. The deadline had been extended to October 23rd. The appeals court order cuts the extension to the end of October 15 instead. Citizens registered to vote between the old deadline of October 5th and October 15th will be eligible to vote in November.

A group called Mi Familia Vota convinced a Federal Court Judge that COVID restrictions interfered with voter registration so badly that the judge extended Arizona’s registration deadline for the November election to October 23rd.

The Republican National Committee and the Arizona Secretary of State appealed, saying extending the registration was a burden on Arizona’s ability to run its election process. The RNC said it would be unfairly forced to continue its own registration efforts.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had proposed a compromise that would have let registration continue for another three days.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 23: Voter registration deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

