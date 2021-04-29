Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election has complied with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. AP photo.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:08:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election has complied with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy.

Thursday’s release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret.

Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined. Cyber Ninjas said in a statement that it wants the public to see its practices are sound.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.