Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arizona Supreme Court upholds election challenge dismissal

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Supreme Court rejects minimum wage challenge
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 00:43:41-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a lower court decision dismissing the last in a series of challenges that sought to decerify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The high court ruling is the second time the all-Republican court has turned aside an appeal of a court loss by backers of President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the election.

In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden's Arizona win have failed.

Tuesday's ruling from a four-judge panel of the high court agreed with a trial court judge in Pinal County that plaintiff Staci Burk lacked the right to contest the election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.