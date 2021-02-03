Arizona Senate to consider contempt charge in election fight

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate is moving ahead with their threat to pass a contempt resolution finding that Maricopa County has failed to comply with a subpoena demanding access to elections equipment and ballots cast in the November election.

The Senate Rules committee plans to meet Wednesday afternoon to start the procedure for introducing the resolution. Timing on a full Senate vote is unclear. If the resolution passes, board members could be jailed for failing to comply. The GOP-dominated board on Tuesday again refused to comply with subpoenas GOP lawmakers issued as they try to show that fraud or other election misdeeds led to Democratic President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

