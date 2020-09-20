Menu

Arizona Senate race could play crucial role in confirmation

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 1, 2011, file photo, NASA Space Shuttle astronaut Capt. Mark Kelly, husband of wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., listens during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, he could take office as early as Nov. 30, 2020. A Kelly victory would shrink the GOP's Senate majority at a crucial moment and complicate the path to confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Sep 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-19 20:07:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly wins a seat in the U.S. Senate, he could take office as early as Nov. 30.

A Kelly victory would shrink the GOP's Senate majority at a crucial moment and complicate the path to confirmation for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Kelly has maintained a consistent polling lead over Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat held by the late John McCain.

Because the contest is a special election to finish McCain's term, the winner could be sworn in as soon as the results are officially certified.

Other winners in the November election won't take office until January.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
