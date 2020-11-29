Menu

Arizona Republicans to hold meeting on Nov. 3 election, Trump defeat

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans have scheduled a meeting at a Phoenix hotel Monday to discuss the Nov. 3 election and President Donald Trump’s defeat.

The event is billed as a “fact-finding hearing” featuring members of Trump’s legal team and Arizona legislators. But top legislative leaders told The Associated Press that the planned gathering was not an official legislative event.

According to a press release by Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley, the gathering is intended “to hear testimony and view evidence related to allegations of electoral compromise related to the 2020 election.”

No evidence of fraud or hacking of voting machines has emerged during this election in Arizona.

