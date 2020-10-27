Arizona officials say Tuesday last day to mail ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who have mail-in ballots still sitting on their kitchen table are being advised to put them in the mail by Tuesday if they want assurances they'll make it to county election officials by Election Day.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to be counted.

There's no postage required for early ballots. After Tuesday, voters are urged to drop their ballots off at an official drop box, county recorders office or a polling place.

Locations can be found on the Arizona.vote website.

An historic number of early ballots have already been returned.