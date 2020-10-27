Menu

Arizona officials say Tuesday last day to mail ballots

<p><span class="metadata" id="ucWireImageMetadata_lblCaption">Ballots in Arapahoe County, Colorado on Nov. 4, 2014. (Received via CNN Capture)</span></p>
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-26 22:08:07-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters who have mail-in ballots still sitting on their kitchen table are being advised to put them in the mail by Tuesday if they want assurances they'll make it to county election officials by Election Day.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to be counted.

There's no postage required for early ballots. After Tuesday, voters are urged to drop their ballots off at an official drop box, county recorders office or a polling place.

Locations can be found on the Arizona.vote website.

An historic number of early ballots have already been returned.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

