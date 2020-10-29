Arizona Historical Society pulls support for 3 sites

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Historical Society has pulled out of agreements to fund three historical sites, citing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Thursday that Arizona State Parks and Trails says it will take over the expenses for Riordan Mansion Historic State Park in Flagstaff.

But there's uncertainty about the future of Historic Fort Lowell and Wells Fargo Downtown History Museum in Tucson.

The historical society’s vote to leave the three agreements was nearly unanimous.

Some community members have criticized the historical society for a lack of communication and transparency, which the board denied.