Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Arizona county to audit machines used in November election

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Gavel shot
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jan 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-27 00:03:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors plans to hire two firms to audit equipment and software used in the November election.

The Arizona county's results have been challenged with unsubstantiated claims of fraud from Republicans who question President Joe Biden's Arizona victory.

Board Chairman Jack Sellers defended the accuracy of the vote count in the state's most populous county.

But he said Tuesday that the county is trying to show doubters that the election was free and fair.

Separately, the county is negotiating with the state Senate over subpoenas seeking access to election equipment and ballots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.