Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Appeals court rejects Trump campaign request to overturn certification of PA election results

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Susan Walsh/AP
President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, on prescription drug prices. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Appeals court rejects Trump campaign request to overturn certification of PA election results
Posted at 11:30 AM, Nov 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-27 13:48:54-05

PHILADELPHIA — A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest effort to challenge the election results in a case expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump appeals.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals echoed a string of other courts in finding his campaign offered no evidence of any election fraud.

Instead, the court said “the campaign's claims have no merit.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called the election process fraudulent during oral arguments in a lower court last week, but offered no proof.

Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote Friday that “calling an election unfair does not make it so.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7