8 counties face ballot deadlines as court mulls West appeal

Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Eight of Arizona’s 15 counties face a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday for printing ballots as the state Supreme Court mulls whether Kanye West should appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The rapper is appealing a lower-court ruling last week that barred him from the ballot. Maricopa, Pima, Apache, Mohave, Pinal, Cochise, Coconino and La Paz counties face a Tuesday deadline for printing ballots. The deadline for the remaining counties is late Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot.

