12-year-old boy with Trump sign assaulted by woman in Colorado, police say

BOULDER, Colo. – A 12-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted while holding a Trump sign as he rode his bicycle this week, according to a statement provided by the victim’s father to the Boulder Police Department.

Jesse Rosales told officers his son came home from a bike ride early Monday afternoon and told him a woman had assaulted him.

The boy told his father a woman on a moped spotted him, made a U-turn, drove up to him and said, “You want something to look at?”

Police said the woman then used a closed fist to strike the boy in the back of the head and arms several times, and also caused a scratch on the boy’s left arm. While it did not cause pain, the boy told his father the scratch “burned,” according to the report.

The police report states the woman then reportedly tried to take the Trump sign from the boy’s hands, who was using it to defend himself against the attack before she took off.

The boy described the woman as white, in her late 20s to mid-30s with blondish brown hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans and was riding a grayish blue moped with a black seat.

The boy said it wasn’t the first time he’s been attacked for showing support for President Donald Trump, though it is the first time it’s been done by an adult, the boy claimed.

The boy said he was just holding the sign between his arms and riding his bike when the alleged assault happened, contradicting what the Boulder police report states – that the boy had the sign showing on the back of his bike.

Recalling the attack, the boy said the woman “just looked at me and laughed” as she passed him before she reportedly started hitting him.

The boy said he was confused as the attack was happening and said he is disappointed with people who attack others solely for their political views.

“I like showing what I believe in,” the boy said. “I didn’t want any conflict – I just wanted to show what I believe in," the boy said.

The boy, who said he’s now scared to show his support for Trump, asked for mutual respect and also asked that people stop attacking one another.

“Just don’t attack people ‘cause what she did to me – that’s not okay,” he said.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the Republican National Committee called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Colorado Democrats to “disavow this act of hatred and violence on a child.”

Boulder police said the boy’s father wants to pursue criminal charges against the woman.

This article was written by Óscar Contreras and Adi Guajardoor KMGH.