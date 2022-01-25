University of Arizona continues with in-person classes, mask requirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Surgical or higher-grade masks are required of everyone at the University of Arizona. University President, Dr. Robert Robbins, said, while most are following the rules, achieving 100% compliance has been difficult.

"In McKale, the women's basketball fans have been exemplary. The men's crowd, not so much, but they're getting better," said Robbins.

Robbins addressed the community on Monday and provided an update on the university's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've continued to encourage regular testing. Our team running the in-person and take-away test programs have done an amazing job to work to meet the demand driven by our students, faculty and staff," said Robins.

Just weeks into the Spring semester, UA is moving forward with in-person classes. Some students said they prefer it to learning online.

"In my high school, we didn't go to class. It was all online and at home. When we got here there were some classes in person and some online. It was a really good feeling to get back in school," said student, Tamius Watson.

Of the 2,057 students and staff tested at UA on Thursday, January 20, 11.5% tested positive. That is 237 people.

"I was actually out of the country. I was actually in a hotel room with COVID. I missed two weeks of class," said student, Atticus King.

King is just getting back into the swing of things after testing negative and being cleared to come back to school.

"Getting back in today felt pretty nice," said King.

Masking up, testing and getting vaccinated are still the top recommendations from campus leaders. Many students are taking to those.

"We're taking things serious when it comes to COVID. We're doing the best we can and wearing our mask," said Watson.

To learn more about how the University of Arizona is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.