UArizona site offers suicide prevention resources, advice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona announced Monday that it had launched a new suicide prevention website via Campus Health.

The site offers resources and tips to help people recognize warning signs, help themselves and others, as well as support survivors of suicide attempts and loss.

President Robbins on mental health resources (thread): "I want to note the launch of a new suicide prevention website through Campus Health. The resources here are available for students and employees." #UAZWeeklyBrief pic.twitter.com/T289WmPsdt — University of Arizona (@uarizona) April 11, 2022

The site's resources are available for students and employees.