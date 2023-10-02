UArizona holds grand opening for Adelaida and Barry Severson Studio dedicated to broadcasting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is celebrating the grand opening of its first-ever broadcasting studio.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning at 10 for the Adelaida and Barry Severson Studio.

This couple decided to donate to the school after touring its campus and realizing the journalism department did not have a dedicated studio for broadcasting.

The UArizona says the new studio will help the school advance into the digital era and prepare future journalists.

KGUN 9