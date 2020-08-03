UArizona acquires online university, launches Global Campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is expanding its online footprint by buying the assets of Ashford University to launch University of Arizona Arizona Global Campus.

The UA says it will provide affordable, high-quality higher education with flexible opportunities.

Ashford University has 35,000 students.

Arizona Global Campus will cater to underrepresented and nontraditional students, such as veterans who are full-time workers or parents.

"As students look for new avenues to attain higher education, the accessibility and innovative approach of University of Arizona Global Campus will help a new generation of students find success," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins, in a statement. "By establishing University of Arizona Global Campus, the University of Arizona will greatly expand its reach and live up to its responsibility as a land-grant university to provide access to quality education, will enhance our Arizona Online platform, will further diversify our educational enterprise and will provide much-needed short and long-term revenue."