UA professors to decide if classes are in person or remote

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 16, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins says individual professors will decide whether to teach their classes in person, remotely or in a hybrid fashion in the fall.

The semester begins Aug. 24. Robbins says the university is trying to find a balance between students' desires for in-person instruction on campus and many faculty members' health concerns.

The university switched to remote learning last March but announced in April that it planned to resume in-person instruction on the Tucson campus in the fall.

