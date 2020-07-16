UA professors to decide if classes are in person or remote

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins says individual professors will decide whether to teach their classes in person, remotely or in a hybrid fashion in the fall.

The semester begins Aug. 24. Robbins says the university is trying to find a balance between students' desires for in-person instruction on campus and many faculty members' health concerns.

The university switched to remote learning last March but announced in April that it planned to resume in-person instruction on the Tucson campus in the fall.

