TUSD: Police, administrators investigate threat to campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District sent a message to parents saying that police were investigating a threat on the Tucson High School campus.

The message says police and school administrators are investigating a message found in one of the school's bathrooms.

It directly reads:

Hello Badger families for the remainder of the week Tucson High will have the presence of school safety on campus after there was a threat to the school's Campus located in one of our restrooms Tucson Police Department school safety and our Administration team are collectively investigating the situation and keeping students safety hazard top priority.



If you or your child have any concerns, they like to report and took to this. Please contact me or any administrator at 225-5003 or via email. If after hours, you can also reach out to school safety at 5 a.m. 7680 or tpd non-emergency 911. If we are not readily available do not forget.



We have rodeo break this Thursday and Friday. The school would be closed for those two days. We are on a normal Tuesday and Wednesday schedule for the remainder of the week.



Thank you badgers for your time this evening and please let me know if you have any questions. Do you opt out of phone number? Ages call 855-502-7867.



Goodbye.



Tucson police say they are not investigating a threat at Tucson High.