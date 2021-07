TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District athletes can get low-cost physicals Saturday.

The district is offering exams from 8:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Catalina High School gym, 3645 E. Pima Street.

The cost is $10 per student, and payable in cash only. Proceeds go back to the student's school's athletic department.

Pima County Health Department will also offer free vaccinations at the Catalina Hgh School North/Auxiliary Gym from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.