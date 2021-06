TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is planning in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020's graduating classes.

Those who want to take part in their former school's ceremony can fill out a form at this site. The deadline to fill out the form is June 30.

The ceremonies will be at the Tucson Convention Center July 26 and 27. The district will send information to participants by July 14.

The 2020 graduating class did not take part in in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic.