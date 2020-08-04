TUSD chooses Apex Learning to build e-learning infrastructure

Tucson Unified School District chose a firm to bolster its e-learning infrastructure for the next five years.

The district will partner with Apex Learning for coursework and tutorials for grades 6-12.

“Our mission is to ensure that every student receives an engaging, rigorous and comprehensive education,” said James Butler, TUSD Senior Director, Instructional Technology & Online Education, in a statement. “We were looking for a partner with expertise in online learning, and we selected Apex Learning because they offered the most expansive and flexible digital curriculum that will allow us to scale district-wide while flexing from online to a hybrid model without sacrificing a disruption in student learning or quality of instruction.”

Teachers will use the modules to craft personalized lesson plans for students that boost and maintain their skills.

“Ensuring students’ progress in their learning is always top of mind for educators,” said Apex Learning CEO Chris Porter, in a statement. “Now, more than ever, that need is magnified and teachers need resources from partners they can trust to help them identify and address learning loss and ensure every student is on track. Our partnership with Tucson Unified School District will provide consistent, quality instruction for the district’s 6-12 grade students as well as ongoing support and professional development for educators.”

For more information on Apex Learning Courses and Tutorials, visit: this site.