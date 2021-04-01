Tucson Unified to host in-person graduation, proms this spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified has announced it will be having in-person prom and graduation ceremonies for Spring 2021.

In a Facebook post, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo laid out the guidelines for schools in the district.

Each of the events will be held outdoors on schools grounds.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, such as mask wearing and capacity limits.

TUSD is encouraging students to get at least the first dose of any of the approved vaccines in Pima County at least two weeks before prom-related events.

As for graduation, TUSD says ceremonies will be live streamed. That information will be shared by each school when plans are solidified.