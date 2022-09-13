Tucson Unified School District will discuss meal prices and meal accessibility for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District will meet Tuesday night for their school board meeting. On the agenda is discussing and potentially modifying current meal prices and meal accessibility for students who are not able to pay for meal charges.

TUSD has over 35,000 students that qualify for the free and reduced price meals, but because of the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) families do have options.

60 TUSD schools qualify for CEP which means that all meals are given for free to all students. There are 27 non-CEP schools that require an application for free and reduced lunch. Of those 27 non-CEP schools, 500 students currently have a negative balance on their accounts which is totally up $3,000.

TUSD Food Services Director will be giving a presentation to the school board on Tuesday night on the meal charge policy to the school board to see what they want to do with those students who cannot pay for their meals.

"We’re here to feed children, so it’s definitely an awkward moment for all involved if there’s children that come through the lunch line and don’t have money on their account," said Lindsay Aguilar, Director, TUSD Food Services Department. "Of course, food insecurity and food access in families right now are definitely being hit with increased food costs just as we are operating the meal program."

TUSD's board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 the link to watch is here.