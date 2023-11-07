Teacher at Copper View Elementary School in Sahuarita recognized for inspirational positivity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Tucson Values Teachers has honored Stephanie Drew, a 5th-grade teacher at Copper View Elementary School, 16200 S. Starlight View Ln., in Sahuarita Unified School District, with the October Teacher Excellence Award.

With 16 years of instructing experience, Drew has taught at Copper View since it opened.

She's not only an inspiring teacher, but also coordinates important school activities such as picture day and yearbook class.

During the award presentation, students described her as "inspiring," "positive," and "very, very kind."

School Principal Dr. Desi Raulston nominated Drew for her unwavering dedication to creating a positive school culture and her extensive contributions to the school's initiatives.

Mrs. Drew is an effective communicator that supports a school-wide initiative of PBIS and demonstrates the importance of positively recognizing positive behavior from students.



Under her leadership, Mrs. Drew has worked many hours coordinating and organizing the school yearbook and school pictures. She creates infographics for the school to share updates, events, and activities for parents.



Mrs. Drew has shared technology tools with her colleagues, and they have gained insights and ideas to utilize in the classroom.



As the team lead with a caring and positive attitude, Mrs. Drew supports our positive school culture and climate.

Dr. Raulston wrote in statement

Drew received the following as tokens of appreciation:



Flowers

TVT tumbler

$100 gift card to Jonathan's Educational Resources

$250 cash prize from the Helios Education Foundation

This award recognizes exceptional educators in Southern Arizona every month.