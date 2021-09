TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a threat at Desert View High School Thursday.

According to a Sunnyside Unified School District spokeswoman, a message reading "Don't come to school tomorrow. There will be shots fired." was found inside a bathroom at the school.

Police say an officer is at the school today and that the investigation is leaning toward considering the threat to be a hoax.

Police have not identified any suspects.

The school is at 4101 E. Valencia Road.