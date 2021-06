TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Sunnyside Unified School District students who graduated in 2020 will get the chance to have a delayed in-person ceremony June 29.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of in-person ceremonies last year.

The ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. June 29 at Sunnyside High School Stadium, 1725 E. Bilby Road.

The ceremony is also open to Class of 2021 summer grads of Sunnyside schools.