STEM camp empowers teen girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Girls in the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) are working towards a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

This free camp empowering young girls helps them become future problem solvers and leaders through teaching about STEM fields.

The Tucson Unified School District is partnering with the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) for the "applied career exploration in STEM" summer camp.

It's designed to help young girls explore a wide variety of careers and learn from women in STEM.

"Females are notoriously underrepresented in STEM fields in some communities so it's really important for us to be able to introduce them to other women in the field. So that they can then see themselves there." Manager of In-School Outreach for SARSEF Jessica Howe shared.

This camp is free to middle school girls in the district who their school nominates.

The Sunnyside Unified School District also hosts the same camp every summer.