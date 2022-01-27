Science family of journals publisher recognizes three UArizona faculty

TUCSON, Ariz. — The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has selected three faculty from the University of Arizona to join its newest class.

Known as the world's largest general scientific society, the AAAS is also publisher of the Science family of journals.

"AAAS is proud to bestow the honor of AAAS Fellow to some of today's brightest minds who are integral to forging our path into the future," said Sudip Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the Science family of journals. "We celebrate these distinguished individuals for their invaluable contributions to the scientific enterprise."

The 2021 class of AAAS Fellows includes 564 scientists, engineers and innovators who are being recognized for their scientifically and socially distinguished achievements.

Elizabeth "Betsy" Arnold, a professor of plant sciences, was selected for her contributions to the field of ecology and evolution, particularly for her studies of plant microbiomes in wild and agricultural ecosystems.

"This is humbling," she expressed. "I never imagined being recognized among people of such excellence in their work. Becoming a fellow inspires me to work harder to grow our diverse and inclusive research team and our positive impact on the people of Arizona, our country and worldwide."

Carol Gregorio is being honored for her internationally recognized contributions toward understanding heart and skeletal muscle structure, function and disease.

"It's an honor to be nationally recognized," Gregorio said. "I love creating an environment and providing a mentorship structure so that faculty can excel. It's an important part of my job; it's fun and rewarding."

Cecile McKee was chosen for her distinguished contributions to developmental psycholinguistics, particularly experimental design for demonstrating children's knowledge of syntax and service in promoting public awareness of the significance of linguistic study.

"This is a big honor because the citation mentioned things that I have cared about my whole career," McKee said.

This tradition stretches back to 1874, when AAAS Fellows began recognizing scientists, engineers and innovators for their achievements.

