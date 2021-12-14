Police: No credible threat at Marana school Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police say an alleged threat made against a Marana school Tuesday morning was not credible.

According to a department spokesman, police investigated the threat as a precautionary measure.

"A threat was made and we have been investigating all morning, however, the schools are not on lockdown and officers have responded as a precautionary measure only," the spokesman said via email. "No credible threats, other than hearsay, have been found and there is no evidence of criminal activity as of yet. MPD is still investigating."

Marana Unified School District released this email to Marana Middle School parents: