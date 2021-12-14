Watch
Police: No credible threat at Marana school Tuesday

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:15:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police say an alleged threat made against a Marana school Tuesday morning was not credible.

According to a department spokesman, police investigated the threat as a precautionary measure.

"A threat was made and we have been investigating all morning, however, the schools are not on lockdown and officers have responded as a precautionary measure only," the spokesman said via email. "No credible threats, other than hearsay, have been found and there is no evidence of criminal activity as of yet. MPD is still investigating."

Marana Unified School District released this email to Marana Middle School parents:

Dear Falcon Families,

Because we value the importance of communicating with our staff and parents, I want to share the following information with you.

We currently have Marana Police Department presence on the Marana Middle School campus while they are completing an investigation following concerns shared by students circulating via rumor and on social media. The campus is secure at this time and the school day is proceeding as scheduled. We will provide more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Lerona Dickson

Principal, Marana Middle School

