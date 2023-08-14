Online career hub 'Handshake' gives UArizona students free access to job opportunities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The online career hub Handshake is giving University of Arizona students free access to job and internship postings, career fair and employer events, and employer pages with peer reviews.

Touted as the LinkedIn for college students, Handshake is a recruiting platform geared toward those in higher education and alumni.

"The student creates a profile," Associate Director of Employer and Alumni Connections Pete Corrigan described. "It kind of looks like a LinkedIn profile."

More than 23,000 employers are on Handshake. Over 300 academic institutions are affiliated with it, including:



UArizona

Arizona State University

Northern Arizona University

"And then if a student makes their profile public, an employer can look through public profiles and they can reach out to a student and find them through Handshake if they find them interesting or are a good fit for their position," Corrigan explained.

According to the university, it's the number one way college students find job.

He says UArizona officials are asking incoming students to sign up with Handshake. This way it increases their chances of finding internships, jobs and other career opportunities.