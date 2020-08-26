Network restored at Marana Unified School District Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Marana Unified School District told parents that its network was down Wednesday. Service was restored by 9 a.m.

The outage, which included internet and phone service, was expected to impact distance learning. Students were told to contact their teachers for instructions.

Here is the initial message the district sent:

Parents and Guardians, this message is from the Marana Unified School District.



We have been notified that our wide area network is currently down. This outage is impacting internet and phone service at several of our sites. All students will need to check their Google Classroom this morning in order to receive specific instructions from their teachers regarding direction for today.



We will keep you updated as things progress. We appreciate your patience and partnership as we work through this challenge with our providers.



The district followed up with this message: