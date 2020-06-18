Marana district to offer classroom, online and hybrid plans to students

TUCSON, Ariz. — Marana Unified School District unveiled its plan to reopen classrooms next semester.

RELATED: TUSD releases plans to reopen classrooms, continue online learning

The district will start the school year Aug. 3. Schools will let parents opt to choose to attend school in person as before, opt for solely online learning or take part in a hybrid program that includes online lessons and occasional in-person lessons.

The full-time distance learning plan is available only to students in fifth grade and up.

In an email sent to parents, the district collected survey results from more than 4,700 parents and guardians, as well as 1,400 employees. The district used the data to come up with the plan.