Marana district issues 'safety notification' to Mountain View parents about possible protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District sent a "Safety Notification" to Mountain View High School parents Friday regarding a "rumored planned protest."

According to the notification, the district informed Pima County Sheriff's Department about the possible protest.

"Students have a right to free speech and expressing their concerns as protected by the First Amendment. Students cannot be disruptive to the school day, however, or engage in activity that may be harmful to anyone at the school," the notification said. "As a result of these rumors and anticipated activity, we have notified Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement will work with administration to support our commitment to maintaining a safe and orderly environment while providing additional supervision and answering general questions."

According to the district, there was a protest Wednesday at Marana High School that disrupted school activities.

Students were demonstrating against what they perceived was lax prosecution about sexual assaults and rapes with the students as victims. More than 12,000 people have signed a related Change.org petition requesting that Marana High School make its "policies about rape and sexual assault allegations sticter."

An MUSD spokeswoman released this statement to KGUN Thursday:

Yesterday at Marana High School, a group of students formed a protest, stating that there had been reports of sexual assault/violence on campus, which they believed had not properly been addressed by the school or District administration.



The protest began peacefully and school and District administrators listened to students’ concerns. Over time, the protest became increasingly disruptive to the school day and administrators asked the students to return to class at approximately 1:50, ending the protest.





MUSD has stringent protocol and processes for managing sexual assault allegations, and every concern we have received related to this event or similar events have been promptly investigated and/or turned over to local law enforcement agencies when necessary. School and District leaders will continue to follow up on the students’ concerns that were shared during the protest.





At MHS and in MUSD, we take allegations of sexual assault very seriously, as it is our legal obligation related to Title IX. Equally as important is our commitment to our students, staff and families that we provide a safe learning environment.



This school year, MUSD has not received any Title IX complaints. Any individual, student or staff member is encouraged to use proper channels to report any potential cases of sexual assault, violence or discrimination, which we will follow up on and work with local law enforcement agencies when appropriate.



More information about Title IX can be found on our website. [maranausd.org]

PCSD deputy Marissa Y. Hernandez told KGUN via email "We are aware of the protest, the school's SRO is present, no other law enforcement on campus except the the SRO. We are prepared to respond if necessary. There is no increased presence."