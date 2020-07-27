Man dies at CDO High School after self-inflicted shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — A roofing company employee working at a Canyon del Oro High School building died after shooting himself Monday.

According to a letter sent to school parents by Amphitheater Public Schools, the gun belonged to the worker.

The school was placed on lockdown when the gunshot was reported. The lockdown has been lifted.

No staff or students were injured.

Oro Valley police are investigating the incident.

State law prohibits anyone but law enforcement from carrying guns on school grounds.

