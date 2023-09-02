Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsEducation

Actions

"Dentistry 4 Kids" makes $10K donation to Sunnyside elementary schools

Esperanza, Liberty, and Craycroft elementary were the winners
General Dentistry 4 Kids is announcing the three schools they are donating $10,000 worth of supplies to.
Donation to Sunnyside Schools
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 20:28:30-04

General Dentistry 4 Kids is announcing the three schools they are donating $10,000 worth of supplies to.

The winners are Esperanza, Liberty and Craycroft Elementary Schools within the Sunnyside School District.

While the money will help students get new backpacks, books, and pencils, it can also be used to reimburse teachers.

“I know that a lot of teachers put in their own money to decorate their classrooms, so whatever the school needed, that’s what we got for them,” Lily Meda said.

The supplies from the school's and teacher’s wishlists will be delivered on Thursday, Sept. 14.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!