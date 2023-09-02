"Dentistry 4 Kids" makes $10K donation to Sunnyside elementary schools

General Dentistry 4 Kids is announcing the three schools they are donating $10,000 worth of supplies to.

The winners are Esperanza, Liberty and Craycroft Elementary Schools within the Sunnyside School District.

While the money will help students get new backpacks, books, and pencils, it can also be used to reimburse teachers.

“I know that a lot of teachers put in their own money to decorate their classrooms, so whatever the school needed, that’s what we got for them,” Lily Meda said.

The supplies from the school's and teacher’s wishlists will be delivered on Thursday, Sept. 14.