Deejays Against Hunger hold annual back-to-school haircut giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jahmar 'Dj Jahmar' Anthony is bring the community together through Deejays Against Hunger, an annual back-to-school haircut giveaway.

Along with Dj Staxx, he helped make the perfect vibe Sunday afternoon at Icon Barber Lounge, 2018 S. Craycroft Rd.

"I'm a parent, I have kids that are in school so I know how hard it is sometimes having to get multiple kids haircuts, having to get all of these school supplies, places are sold out," shared Anthony. "So, to be able to help the families, it feels good inside."

Through their generous efforts, 40 neighborhood children got free haircut, food, school supplies and backpacks.