Catalina Foothills students launch near-space rocket Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina Foothills students staged a rocket launch Wednesday.

Students from teacher Michael Winters' class make up the CFHS Sub-Orbital Balloon Team.

The launch, dubbed the Falcon-4, sent an advanced flight computer to record 10 channels of data and use a dual camera system to provide a panoramic view from the module, which records temperature, atmospheric pressure and video from new space, about 32 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

The launch, which has been in the works for launch, was originally planned for Feb. 22 but delayed due to weather concerns.