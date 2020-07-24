Big changes coming to 2020 TUSD school year

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Unified School District's upcoming school year will be far from traditional.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo says instruction will be on a computer through zoom--regardless of whether students are learning from home or on campus.

The district hosted the first of three Facebook live meetings Thursday evening.

“What this will not be is sitting a student behind a computer for hours and hours and hours with absolutely no break. Our students of course,” said the Superintendent in the meeting.

With the on-campus option, each student will be assigned to one classroom.

“The majority of instances, we believe we’re going to be averaging class sizes right around 12 or 13. At our bigger schools, we do believe we will hit closer to 15,” he said.

Passing periods have also been reduced.

“From six or seven passing periods a day where hundreds of kids are passing each other. Now down to just basically two or three breaks where the same 13, 14, or 15 kids stay with each other and go out one classroom at a time to a cafeteria or a playground,” said Dr. Trujillo.

He also says campuses will be cleaned regularly, there will be regular health screenings, and schools will enforce CDC guidelines.

“We will be requiring masks for our students and our staff and the physical distancing of students will be implemented inside of every classroom. We will have students in a paperless environment--just having students at a computer, we are dramatically reducing the opportunity of spread in an indoor environment,” he said.

On top of those measures, the school is also providing funding for more custodians, and using a quarter million dollars to make sure everyone has the technology to succeed in this new normal.

“Also approved as part of the budget, $250,000 allocated towards being able to pay high speed internet service for students and families that need high speed internet and also for our teachers,” Superintendent Trujillo added.

Sports will be rolled out in phases.

Locker rooms will not be used, and practices will be limited to seven people or less.

For more information on the TUSD reopening plan, click here.


