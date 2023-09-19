Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl celebrates Big Day for Teachers by giving $20,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has teamed up with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation to celebrate "Big Day for Teachers" Tuesday. This nationwide initiative aims to recognize and appreciate educators.

As part of this effort, The Arizona Bowl surprised Canyon Del Oro High School teacher Amanda Bryant with a $1,000 grant for her classroom.

The Bowl plans to gift $1,000 each to nineteen more Southern Arizona teachers, totaling $20,000 in support.

Nominations for outstanding teachers are open until Monday, Oct. 15 at the Arizona Bowl website.

The CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers platform has invested $57 million in education, supporting nearly 500,000 teachers, 9.2 million students, and 50,000 schools.

This celebration is part of "Extra Yard for Teachers Week," honoring educators nationwide, going on from Sept. 15-23.

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl proudly stands with the CFP Foundation in recognizing the vital role teachers play in shaping our future.