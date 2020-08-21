ASU regents sues Facebook over Instagram account

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University regents are suing in federal court Facebook and the owner of an Instagram account that advertised “ASU COVID parties" online.

The regents say an account with the Instagram handle “asu_covid.parties” was sharing misinformation about the coronavirus to students and claimed to be throwing large parties at the university as students returned to campus for the fall semester.

The lawsuit says the account is improperly using the school’s logos and trademarks. The Arizona Republic reports it is unclear who runs the account. The lawsuit names “John Doe aka ‘asu_covid.parties’” as the defendant alongside Facebook. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

