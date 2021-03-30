Menu

Arizona State University plans a virtual graduation ceremony

Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 09:23:41-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University is planning a schoolwide virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on May 3.

More than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students are expected to earn degrees. The graduation ceremony also will include in-person commencement events hosted by individual colleges. School officials say the in-person events will be limited to graduates and hosted by academic deans.

ASU hasn’t held any kind of in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. The University of Arizona plans to commemorate spring graduates with a series of in-person events May 11-18 while Northern Arizona University is planning a virtual graduation ceremony on April 30.

