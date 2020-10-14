Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsEducation

Actions

Arizona schools spurs election fight

Public schools in Arizona that have weathered a decade of funding cuts with only partial restoration could see a big infusion of cash if a ballot measure backed by teachers and advocacy groups passes in November. Photo/AP.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-14 17:38:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Public schools in Arizona that have weathered a decade of funding cuts with only partial restoration could see a big infusion of cash if a ballot measure backed by teachers and advocacy groups passes in November.

But opponents in the business community say Proposition 208 will hurt the economy and only bring partial relief. The Invest in Education Act would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples.

Proponents say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools. The money would go to teacher and support staff raises, vocational education and teacher training.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.