Arizona Board of Regents to interview 2 for NAU presidency

Posted at 11:51 AM, Feb 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-17 13:51:06-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents will interview two senior university officials from Florida and New York to become the next president of Northern Arizona University.

The regents on Tuesday announced interview invitations to Jose Luis Cruz, executive vice president and university provost of The City University of New York, and Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University. Regent Fred DuVal called Cruz and Danilowicz “stellar leaders in high education." The NAU presidency opened up last fall when current President Rita Cheng announced she would not seek a contract extension. Cheng will stay on pending appointment of her replacement.

