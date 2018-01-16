Detectives arrest man in officer-involved shooting

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Detectives arrested a man Tuesday who was the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on October 4, 2017.

According to PCSD, 25-year-old Elijah Lawrence was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, one count armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping.

The incident took place at East Aviation Parkway and East 34th Street.

PCSD says he had been in a medical rehabilitation facility recovering from his gunshot wound.

RELATED

Car jacking suspect, deputy involved in shooting both identified