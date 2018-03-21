McSally receives confirmation A-10 to fly through 2030

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Representative Martha McSally delivered encouraging news to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Tuesday. She confirmed the A-10 Warthog will continue flying until at least 2030.

McSally questioned Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on details of the Air Force’s plan to keep the A-10 in the operational fleet for the next decade or more.

Congresswoman McSally expressed her concern about conflicting statements by Air Force officials on the status of the A-10’s future.

“There’ve been some reports that divestment will still commence in a few years, and other public statements saying it will fly well into the 2030’s and beyond, McSally said in a hearing Tuesday. "So can you state for the record how long you plan to have the A-10 in the inventory?”

In response to Rep. McSally’s question, Secretary Wilson stated that the Air Forces “expect[s] the A-10 to continue flying at least until 2030.”

This is the first time that any Air Force Secretary has gone on the record publicly to support keeping the A-10 fleet operational into the 2030’s.

Secretary Wilson also detailed a budget plan over the next two years to continue to re-wing the current A-10 fleet, some of which are based at David-Monthan in Tucson.