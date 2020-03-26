Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Yelp, GoFundMe team up to help local businesses

Posted: 6:21 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 09:24:07-04
items.[0].videoTitle
The coronavirus pandemic has threatened many independent restaurants and businesses -- many have had to temporarily close or cut hours and staff due to social distancing. Now, there's a simple way to help them stay above water. The Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have teamed up so that independent businesses can fundraise and get donations.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Yelp and GoFundMe are teaming up to help local businesses as dine-in services are out.

When you open the app, there will be a "donate" option on business's Yelp pages.

Yelp and GoFundMe say they will match up to $1 million dollars in donations. The money will be given in the form of waived advertising fees, free advertising, products and service.

This comes just a few days after Yelp announced $25 million in relief for independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.