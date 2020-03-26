Yelp, GoFundMe team up to help local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. — Yelp and GoFundMe are teaming up to help local businesses as dine-in services are out.

When you open the app, there will be a "donate" option on business's Yelp pages.

Yelp and GoFundMe say they will match up to $1 million dollars in donations. The money will be given in the form of waived advertising fees, free advertising, products and service.

Today, we're announcing a partnership with @GoFundMe to provide a fast and simple way for independent businesses to accept donations through their Yelp pages. Learn more here: https://t.co/AnWElUSuIM. (1/2) — Yelp (@Yelp) March 24, 2020

This comes just a few days after Yelp announced $25 million in relief for independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses.