With or without a mandate, Tucson restaurant strives to be safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Masks are no longer mandatory in the City of Tucson was a decision anticipated after the CDC and Pima county changed their mask guidance last week.

With or without a mandate, one Tucson business is working to provide customers with a safe environment.

“We’re caught in the middle of who are the people that are vaccinated and who’s not,” explained Ocie, co-owner of Smokey Mo's.

Ocie is keeping his mask policy in place and is even providing masks at the door.

“We gotta keep the other customers safe. It’s a virus. It’s nothing to play with. We’ve gotta keep the other customers safe. Until we can find out who’s really vaccinated, we’re going to play it by ear,” he said.

He bought the shop two days before everything closed in March and despite that setback he says things have been going well.

“Call-in orders are our number one seller since last March,” he said.

While serving up barbecue dishes to the community, his number one priority is customer safety.

“We got our thermometer. We check our cooks. We make sure they wash their hands, sanitize. We have sanitizer all over the place here. We don’t even touch their credit cards,” he explained.

