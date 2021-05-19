Tucson mayor, city council vote to end mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council voted Tuesday to end the mask mandate within the city.

In Tuesday's meeting, Mayor and Council approved in a 7-0 vote to end the mask mandate after nearly a year of requiring masks.

On Friday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded the mask mandate in the county.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the decision to ease face mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

Tucson council says businesses and organizations can still require masks within their setting.

