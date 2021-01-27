Why no in-person vaccine sign-ups?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some people have had a tough time signing up for COVID vaccine on the internet or by phone. Pima County’s Chief Medical officer says in person sign ups are just not practical.

Doctor Francisco Garcia says that would put too much demand on staff and raise the risk of spreading the virus.

He says people having trouble with internet sign-ups should use the phone line.

“People do have challenges right and older people and people for whom English isn't the first language or, or people who have may have literacy challenges have a hard time sometimes getting on. And so we have set up a call center precisely to identify some of those folks.”

The phone number is 520-222-0119. The County has added more staff to answer calls. The number will be answered from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

You can find information for signing up online at this link.

The county does still feel strained by the tight supplies of vaccine coming in from state government.

Pima County says it’s actually given more shots at it’s vaccination sites than the state health department has given at two round the clock sites in Maricopa County. Pima County also complained that the state is resisting reimbursing millions of dollars of vaccination related expenses. But Doctor Garcia says money and shortages will not keep anyone who got their first dose from getting their second.

But he says to assure those second doses county could slow down or stop first doses if supplies get too tight.

“Because I can't give you a vaccine that I don't have. And so, but I really do think that we do have a responsibility of contract with folks who come to us for that vaccination, to try to meet that demand and it's a very serious one and we're losing sleep about this even as we speak.