WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead

Kamil Zihnioglu/AP
This picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows an electronic billboard information as traveler&#39;s advice about the coronavirus at the arrival hall from Beijing at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France&#39;s government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Posted at 8:16 PM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 23:16:32-04

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse.

Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a "public health emergency of international concern" and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.